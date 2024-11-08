Nimrat Kaur's old statement about marriage and 'meeting the right person' goes viral amid dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan.

Nimrat Kaur has been grabbing headlines due to her dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan. Amid this, the actress' old interview has been going viral wherein she talked about marriage and 'meeting the right person'.

In a 2016 interview with IndiaTimes.com, Nimrat Kaur shared her thoughts on marriage, explaining why she wasn’t married at the time and believed in 'meeting the right person at the right time.' When asked about her views on marriage, Nimrat shared, “I was asked why I don’t want to get married, just because I am not married yet. I was like, I don’t know how you got this in your head! It has got nothing to do with not wanting to do something, just because I am currently not married. Marriage is something, they’re a matter of providence and it happens at their own time, when you meet the right person. I don’t think these things can be orchestrated."

Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur shared the screen in the Netflix film Dasvi. The film proved to be a success and both the actors were praised for their performance in the movie. Soon after that, there were rumours that the actress is dating Abhishek. However, none of them addressed the rumours. The rumours sparked yet again since Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours started doing rounds again after their separate appearance at Anant Ambani's wedding.

Now, Nimrat Kaur is set to star alongside Amitabh Bachchan in her upcoming movie Section 84. The courtroom drama is helmed by Ribhu Dasgupta, the film also stars Diana Penty and Abhishek Banerjee and was scheduled to release in January. However, the official release date is yet to be announced. Abhishek Bachchan, on the other hand, will be seen sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan in Sujoy Ghosh's King. He also has I Want To Talk in the pipeline which is set to release in theatres on November 22.

