Amid extra-marital affair rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur appeared at an event in a hot red dress where she confirmed that she is single.

B-town couple Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been making headlines not for good reasons as as there are rumours that they may have separated and are considering a divorce.

However, both Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have not reacted to the rumours and have chosen to remain silent. Meanwhile, Nimrat's name has been dragged amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours.

Recently, Nimrat appeared at an event in Mumbai where she indirectly reacted to the rumours and confirmed that she is single. In an interview with Zoom, she was seemingly tricked into confirming her single status. The interviewer mentioned their long conversation about singledom, and Nimrat nodded in agreement. However, the video was edited, and the next part showed Nimrat giving travel tips to single women.

Earlier, Nimrat addressed these rumours and said it's impossible to stop gossip. According to The Times of India, while addressing the dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat said, "I could have done anything, and people would still say what they want. It is not possible to stop such gossip, and I prefer to focus on my work.”

The Bachchan family is currently in the eye of a storm amid constant rumours regarding Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai's divorce. Abhishek Bachchan's alleged affair with Nimrat Kaur is also reported as one of the reasons why the star couple is heading for splitsville. Now, amid this, a source close to the Bachchan family has finally spoken. In an interview with Zoom, a source close to the family has dismissed the rumours of Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur's affair, calling them "mischievous, malicious, and utter rubbish".

The angry source close to the Bachchan family was quoted as saying, "There is not an iota of truth to these rumours. We wonder why the lady (Nimrat Kaur) has not issued a denial. Abhishek is keeping mum as there is already so much happening in his life at the moment. He has been advised to stay completely out of any controversy."

