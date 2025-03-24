Nimrat's latest post quickly caught the attention of Ayushmann Khurrana, a talented singer himself, who commented on her video with a sweet message.

Nimrat Kaur, an outsider to the film industry, has successfully carved a niche for herself through her consistent and impressive performances. Her early career began with appearances in music videos produced by Rajshri Productions, including Tera Mera Pyar by Kumar Sanu and Yeh Kya Hua by Shreya Ghoshal. Though she made her Bollywood debut with Vasan Bala's "Peddlers", it was her iconic Dairy Milk advertisement that catapulted her to overnight fame, marking a turning point in her career.

Nimrat recently took a nostalgic trip by sharing a video on Instagram, where she appeared to sing her debut song "Ye Kya Hua". However, it was later revealed that the voice was actually that of renowned singer Shreya Ghoshal, making it a clever collaboration.

She captioned the video, "Gaane ki acting... @shreyaghoshal ki nazron main aa gayeeeee!!! " and expressed her gratitude towards Shreya, stating that "Ye Kya Hua" was part of her debut music video "Tera Mera Pyar", and that she felt lucky to have had the opportunity to work with Shreya. “P.S. Yeh kya hua, gorgeously sung by Shreya is from my debut music video Tera Mera Pyar and I couldn’t have been luckier for this magic to have happened to me!! Salute your brilliance and warmth always…” she added.



The post quickly caught the attention of Ayushmann Khurrana, a talented singer himself, who commented on Nimrat's video with a sweet message. He simply wrote "Best" accompanied by a red heart emoji, showing his appreciation for her effort. His comment was followed by a flood of praise from netizens, who admired Nimrat's singing attempt and reminisced about her old music video, sharing a sense of nostalgia and fondness for the actress.



Meanwhile, Nimrat had caught herself amidst rumours of an alleged relationship with Abhishek Bachchan, sparking speculation about tension between Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Despite the buzz, both Nimrat and Abhishek had remained silent.

On the work front, Nimrat Kaur has multiple projects lined up, with official announcements awaited. Additionally, she has completed a film alongside legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, which is expected to release soon. Her most recent on-screen appearance was a special cameo in Akshay Kumar's Sky Force.