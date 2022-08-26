Search icon
Nimrat Kaur calls out airline for 'horrifying ordeal', says 'I shudder to think if this sort of violation..'

Nimrat Kaur posted images of her damaged bag and a statement about the incident on social media on Friday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 26, 2022, 07:19 PM IST

Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur recently flew from Detroit to Mumbai, but she had a terrible experience with one American airlines. Nimrat posted images of her damaged bag and a statement about the incident on social media on Friday. According to the Dasvi actress, one of her suitcases is still missing, while the other one is broken. She continued by saying that because the airline is no longer operating in India, she is unable to contact them directly.

Tagging the airline, she captioned the tweet as, I’ve been informed your operations in India are no longer functional. Taking up this matter here to draw your attention to this horrifying ordeal and help me sort this highly stressful situation.

She wrote "My journey from Mumbai was scheduled back from Detroit on the morning of August 22nd. After an utterly exhausting ordeal of nearly 40 hours of cancelled and delayed flights due to unprecedented circumstances, I landed in Mumbai without both my checked in bags. Despite multiple assurances between Detroit, Paris and Dubai airports about the luggage being in place, one bag continues to remain untraceable. The one that did finally arrive came bashed and damaged as if it had been tried to be broken into.

She also added, "The shock and horror of this ongoing experience aside; I shudder to think if this sort of violation is possible with a passenger or a supposed "privileged travel profile and access" what's even going on elsewhere. Not only am I mentally and physically exhausted with this now 90 hours and counting, thoroughly disorienting ordeal, I am at my wits end with how this matter will be resolved and the overall harassment dealt with."

The airline's representative spotted her tweet and said they will help her out. They wrote, "We are very sorry to learn about the inconvenience caused."

