Nimrat Kaur has reacted to the dating rumours amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce reports.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai are under significant public scrutiny, with fans wondering if the couple has already split. So far, neither of them has made an official statement on the matter.

For the unversed, reports say that Abhishek Bachchan has cheated on his wife Aishwarya with his Dasvi co-star, Nimrat Kaur. For the first time, Nimrat has now broken her silence and addressed these rumours and said it's impossible to stop gossip.

According to The Times of India, while addressing the dating rumours with Abhishek Bachchan, Nimrat said, "I could have done anything, and people would still say what they want. It is not possible to stop such gossip, and I prefer to focus on my work.”

Nimrat’s clarification followed the viral Reddit post that alleged Abhishek was having an extramarital affair with her. Fans have also criticised Abhishek for supposedly being disloyal to his wife.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have been at the centre of major speculations amid the rumours of their divorce. Many videos of the couple, new and old, have been going viral on social media, with netizens drawing connections with the ongoing turmoil in their life. Now, a video of Abhishek Bachchan is going viral on social media wherein Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's son was spotted at the Mumbai airport, accompanied by his friend, producer Bunty Walia, and his son.

In the video shared by a paparazzo on social media, Abhishek Bachchan looks visibly annoyed walking out of the airport. Dressed in a blue sweatshirt and beige pants, Abhishek Bachchan could be seen solemnly greeting the paparazzi with folded hands and saying, "Bas bhaiya abhi ho gaya, thank you (Brother, that is enough. Thank you)."