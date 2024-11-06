The celebrities pay a hefty price of always being in the public glare, and currently nobody would be able to explain it better than Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai.

In these times of passing quick social media comments on celebrities and public figures, not many think twice before writing or vlogging something nasty. The celebrities are easy targets and they can’t fight a barrage of bizarre stories, so they maintain a dignified silence and wait for the moment to get over. Currently, Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Nimrat Kaur would be experiencing it first-hand as the rumours of their alleged linkups and separation are doing rounds.

However, in between the bizarre discussions, some videos also keep hitting our social media feed that bring out the other dimension of their inter-personal relationships. One such video is from the promotional drive of Abhishek and Nimrat’s film Dasvi. The interviewer asks Abhishek if he helps his daughter Aaradhya with her homework? To which, Nimrat candidly chimes in, “I think you would distract her!”

Abhishek, with his usual gravitas, replies, “No, no, I tried once or twice, but that’s completely Aishwarya, she’s an unbelievable mother and her dedication to Aaradhya is…thank god, and I always say and I don’t think I say it enough thanks to her dedication to our daughter I get to go out and do what I do.”

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will soon be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s I Want To Talk. Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s PS 2.

READ | Amid divorce rumours, video of Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya dancing together goes viral