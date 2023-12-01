Headlines

Bollywood

Bollywood

Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal yearn for home in Dunki's second song

Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, and Taapsee Pannu's yearning for home, Sonu Nigam's voice in Dunki's second song leaves netizens teary-eyed.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

As Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie, Dunki’s release date nears, the makers have dropped yet another song, but this time, the song is not romantic but emotional. The track has moved the audience and is also SRK’s favorite song. The song has left the audience teary-eyed.

On Friday, Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter and shared the second song from Dunki which is an emotional track titled Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se. The actor shared the video with a long post which read, “Aaj aise hi dil mein aaya yeh gaana toh aapke saath share kar raha hoon…
Raju aur Sonu naam se hi lagte hain ke apne hi koi honge. Aur yeh gaana joh dono ne banaya hai, yeh bhi apnon ka hai. Apne ghar waalon ki yaadon ka hai…apni mitti ka hai…apne desh ki baahon mein sukoon milne ka hai.” 

He further called it his favorite song from Dunki and said, “Hum sab kabhi na kabhi apne ghar se…gaon se…shehar se door nikal jaate hain…zindagi banane ke liye…lekin dil hamaara apne gharon mein hi rehta hai…desh mein hi rehta hai. 
Mera favorite from Dunki….” 

The singer of Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se, Sonu Nigam, took to his Instagram and wrote, “SRK and Raju Hirani together decide that I launch our song, so Hello Everyone, Presenting "Nikle they kabhi hum ghar se" from Dunki. A #DunkiDrop3 - #NikleTheKabhiHumGharSe song out now!” 

The song, 'Nikle The Kabhi Hum Ghar Se' narrates the longing felt by Hardy, Manu, Buggu, and Balli to see their home and loved ones as they embark on a life-changing journey in the film. The heart-touching lyrics are written by Javed Akhtar and the song is sung by Sonu Nigam and the music is composed by Pritam. 

Netizens also showered love on the song and praised Sonu Nigam’s voice. One of the comments read, “This song takes me to my 90s musical time. What a peaceful song and what a voice Sonu Sir.” Another wrote, “Sonu Nigam’s voice gives goosebumps.” Another wrote, “I almost cried towards the end.” Another wrote, “just old vibes, lyrics by Javed Sir and Sonu sir’s mesmerizing voice, back to 2000s.” 

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, Dunki stars Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani. The film tells the story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together... Of being in a relationship called Home!” The film is all set to release in theatres on December 22.

