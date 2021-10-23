Nikki Tamboli poses in unbuttoned pants and green crop top, drops sizzling photo

When you mention daring and brave, we immediately think of Nikki Tamboli! Nikki, a former 'Bigg Boss' contender, is known for her stunning appearance. She has gone above and beyond this time, posing so nicely in her unbuttoned pants.

Nikki has taken to Instagram to share a photo of herself that has people drooling.

Take a look at that pic here-

On Saturday, Nikki Tamboli took to her Instagram handle to share a photo donning a beige ribbed crop top that featured a side knot. She teamed the crop top with a pair of comfortable brown joggers.

Two days ago, Nikki had taken the internet by storm with a video clip in which she was seen dressed in a risque orange mini dress with a side slit. She showed off her sensuous moves and struck different poses as she nailed the sexy look.

On the work front, Nikki recently shared the poster of her upcoming music video titled 'Dil Se' with Arjun Kanungo. Earlier, she has featured in several hit music videos titled 'Number Likh', 'Shanti', 'Roko Roko'. As for films, Nikki will make her debut opposite veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi in an upcoming film.