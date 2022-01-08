Nikki Tamboli looks gorgeous in shimmery dress featuring plunging neckline - see photos

Nikki Tamboli knows how to impress us with her fashion statement. She often shares her hot and sexy pictures on her social media.

Nikki on Saturday dropped a series of sizzling hot pics, in which she can be seen wearing a sexy short dress. Sharing the photos, she wrote, “Live a little.” Her pictures are doing rounds on social media. Rubina Dilaik reacted to pictures and commented, “pretty please.” One of her fans wrote, “A Raving Beauty and killing soul,” while another mentioned, “Jo Nikki se jale zara side se chale.”

Take a look:

Nikki lost her brother Jatin due to Covid-19, last year. On Jatin's birthday, Nikki Tamboli wrote an emotional note on social media. She mentioned, “It’s your birthday brother. Last year I was inside the Bigg Boss house, I prayed to God for letting go your pain so next year on your birthday I can show you the beautiful world. This year I am out but God took you away from the world. God hears the prayers that are offered by those who place their trust in him. Those we love never truly leave us. There are things that death cannot touch… You are in a better place brother. Happiness to you wherever you are. Always and forever. We miss you.”

On the work front, Nikki was last seen in the Arjun Kanungo music video 'Dil Kisi Se'. Before that, she had appeared in 'Roko Roko', 'Shanti' and 'Number Likh' among other music videos. She was recently also seen as a panelist on 'Bigg Boss 15' Weekend Ka Vaar episode.