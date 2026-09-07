Nikkhil Advani wanted Rohit Saraf to build 'Brad Pitt from Fight Club' physique for The Revolutionaries, here's how he achieved it

Rohit Saraf underwent a 15-month physical transformation to play revolutionary Sachindra Nath Sanyal in The Revolutionaries. He trained in Mallakhamb, Kushti and other combat forms for the Nikkhil Advani series, which premieres September 11 on Prime Video.

Rohit Saraf is stepping into a completely new avatar with The Revolutionaries, playing young revolutionary Sachindra Nath Sanyal in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming period drama. While his first look and glimpses from the sneak peek and trailer have already piqued curiosity, Saraf's physical transformation for the role has emerged as another talking point. The actor underwent an intense 15-month transformation to achieve the physique envisioned by Advani, along with rigorous training in traditional Indian combat forms. Recalling his preparation, Saraf said the process was as demanding physically as it was rewarding.

Rohit Saraf also learnt Mallakhamb, Kushti for The Revolutionaries

The Mismatched actor shared, "Primarily, my preparation was physical. It took me almost 15 months to transform my body, while the training in different art forms for the series lasted about three months. When I met Nikkhil sir for the first time, he told me he wanted me to have a physique like Brad Pitt in Fight Club. And I remember thinking, I was active, I was fit, but I was definitely not Brad Pitt from Fight Club. So a huge part of the preparation was getting my body to where he envisioned it for the character. Beyond that, he also wanted me to learn Mallakhamb, Kushti and other forms of physical training. The sessions were intense and, in all honesty, pretty gruelling. I would constantly send Nikkhil sir videos of what we were doing, and I think what I enjoyed most was seeing, bit by bit, how all of that training was changing the way I looked and moved."

The Revolutionaries cast and release details

Set against the backdrop of India's freedom struggle, The Revolutionaries draws inspiration from true events and is based on Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestselling book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. Created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, the series is produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under Emmay Entertainment. The series features an ensemble cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta and Gurfateh Pirzada, with Jason Shah, Paoli Dam and Tota Roy Chowdhury in key roles. The Revolutionaries will premiere on September 11 exclusively on Prime Video.

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