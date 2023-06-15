Nikkhil Advani says nobody wanted to work with him due to his 'very public fallout' with Karan Johar after Kal Ho Naa Ho

Nikkhil Advani-Karan Johar/Twitter-Instagram

Nikkhil Advani started his career as an assistant director with Karan Johar on the latter's first two films namely Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. He then made his directorial debut in 2003 with Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho, whose story and screenplay were written by Johar himself, who mentioned in his memoir An Unsuitable Boy that he regretted not directing the romantic drama.

In a recent interview, Nikkhil said that he had a 'very public fallout' with Karan after Kal Ho Naa Ho was released and he didn't have any work for three years in the industry. Speaking in The Streaming Show podcast, Advani said, "Post Kal Ho Naa Ho, I didn’t have work for three years. Nobody wanted to work with me. I left Dharma Productions and it was a very public fallout. And I didn’t have work for three years and when I finally started working again post D-Day, I just wanted to do anything and everything, never be in that position again."

Talking to The Times of India in 2013, Nikkhil said that he and Karan started talking to each other after the latter's father and producer Yash Johar passed away as he said, "We both had egos that time in 2004. After I directed Kal Ho Naa Ho, the relationship between an assistant director and director became that of two directors who both made superhit films. We have never sat down and asked each other what went wrong, but when Yash uncle passed away, we started talking to each other again."

Now, Nikkhil runs his own production house named Emmay Entertainment, along with his sister Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani. His other directorial ventures include Patiala House, Chandni Chowk to China, and Batla House among others. He last helmed the Prime Video web series Mumbai Diaries, based on how the medical fraternity dealt with the 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008 and has finished shooting its second season in January.



