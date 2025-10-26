FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Nikitin Dheer drops first post after dad Pankaj Dheer's demise, pens heartfelt note with glimpses of asthi visarjan: 'I lost my dad, my Guru, my best friend'

Nikitin Dheer has shared his first post on Instagram after the demise of his father, Pankaj Dheer, thanking everyone who stood in solidarity at his moment of grief and even acknowledged the love he received in the last 10 days.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 04:18 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Nikitin Dheer drops first post after dad Pankaj Dheer's demise, pens heartfelt note with glimpses of asthi visarjan: 'I lost my dad, my Guru, my best friend'
Nikitin Dheer, Pankaj Dheer
10 days after Pankaj Dheer's demise, his son, actor Nikitin Dheer, has dropped his first post on Instagram, acknowledging the love and condolences he received across the globe for the major loss he suffered. Nikitin has fulfilled his duties as a son, did the asthi visarjan at the river Ganga near Hrishikesh. In the reel, Nikitin shared glimpses of the asthi visrajan puja, along with some rare photos of the late actor. 

In the caption, Nikitin wrote, "On the 15th of October 2025, I lost my Dad, my Guru, my best friend..Shri Pankaj Dheer..he wasn't well for some time..it shattered us as a family. After he passed, we were thronged by thousands of messages. The people who were younger sent prayers, the elders sent aashirwaad and his friends, colleagues and brothers sent love. We received love and respect towards Dad, which no amount of words can express.. I was in no frame of mind to reply to messages."

Jr Dheer accepted the love and blessings he received, which made him realise how much his father was admired. "As a few days passed and I saw the continuous river of love he was receiving, I realised that..this is life..not the material things one gathers.. But the love..the blessings..the aadar satkar..all of which is intangible.. All of which my father shall carry to a life after."

Nikitin further added that he's more proud than ever to be Pankaj's son. "He was the best father a boy could ever ask for..taught me what grit is..what character is..what loyalty is..what persevering is..how one should follow their dreams even if the world thinks you're delusional..All the life lessons he taught me shall be my north star as long as I breathe..the wide range for music he exposed me to..the love for cinema..or as he would call it ''Cine माँ''..from him what I got in virasat most is.. utmost love and respect for our industry..knowing how beautiful and inclusive it is," Nikitin wrote. 

The Chennai Express actor ended the note with a promise that, as an actor and as a human being, he shall make sure to do things to make his father proud. Nikitin asserted that this video is a 'thank you' to everyone who loved and adored Pankaj. For the unversed, Pankaj Dheer passed away after losing his life to cancer. 

