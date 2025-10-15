Nikitin Dheer's cryptic post shared few hours before his father Pankaj Dheer's death goes viral: 'Whatever goes...'

Apart from portraying Karna in Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer was also seen in famous Bollywood films. These included Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah, Bobby Deol's Soldier, Salman Khan's Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, and Ajay Devgn's Taarzan: The Wonder Car among others.

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, who became famous for playing Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, passed away on Wednesday, October 15, at the age of 68. His son Nikitin Dheer, who has been a part of famous films such as Shershaah, Sooryavanshi, and Chennai Express, hasn't yet made any official statement about his father's demise.

But, few hours before his father's death, Nikitin shared a cryptic post on Instagram, which is now going viral. Sharing a photo of Lord Shiva, Nikitin wrote, "Whatever comes, let it come. Whatever stays, let it stay. Whatever goes, let it go. As a Shiva Bhakt, say 'Shivarpanam' and move on! He’ll take care! Very hard to do."

Pankaj's co-star Feroz Khan, who was seen as Arjuna in the iconic show Mahabharat, also penned a tribute for the late actor. Sharing a photo with Dheer on his Instagram Stories, Khan wrote, "Gentleman!!! Bids goodbye (teary-eyed emoji) will miss you PD (broken heart emoji). Stay blessed (Sparkle emojis)."

Apart from portraying Karna in Mahabharat, Pankaj Dheer was also seen in famous Bollywood films. These included Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah, Bobby Deol's Soldier, Salman Khan's Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, and Ajay Devgn's Taarzan: The Wonder Car among others.

Dheer was last seen in sci-fi romantic TV series Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare that aired on Sony SAB from 2023 to 2024. He is survived by wife Aneeta, actor son Nikitin Dheer, and daughter-in-law Kratika Sengar, who also is an actress. He also has a 3-year-old granddaughter, Devika.

