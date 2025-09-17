'Nikita Rawal is not my friend': Amid link-up rumours, Sangram Singh makes BIG statement, says 'my name is being dragged for..'

Amid the dating rumours with Nikita Rawal and divorce rumours with Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh has broken the silence over the controversies and clarified that he's not associated with Rawal on a personal front.

Sportsperson, actor Sangram Singh has made a new statement over his link-up rumours with Nikita Rawal, and clarified that he ain't associated with Nikita on a personal front. Sangram has taken a strong stand against the ongoing dating rumours and put the record straight about their 'professional association'.

As IANS reported, clarifying his stance, he emphasised that actress Nikita Rawal is not even a friend of his. Sangram clarified that his name was being unnecessarily linked for publicity and stressed that he shares no personal bond with Nikita. He explained that their association was purely professional, limited to working together on a show, and any meetings with her were always in the presence of his team.

Dismissing dating rumours, the wrestler told the portal, “My name is being dragged into this kind of publicity for no reason. I have nothing to do with these things. And we are professional friends, not personal friends. I worked professionally with her; it's a good thing. I did it normally. And the rest, I am very busy in my work. This is not a priority in my life…. Dating each other…these are not priorities. I have different priorities in my life.” He further added, "As far as Nikita ji is concerned, she is not my friend. I did a professional show of hers. Whenever I have met, I have met with my team. I have nothing to do with these things."

Payal Rohatgi's cryptic reply to Sangram Singh's link-up rumours

On Wednesday, Payal dropped a cryptic post, hinting at betrayal. For the unversed, Sangram and Payal were attracting headlines for all the wrong reasons. After issuing the clarifications about divorce rumours, Sangram got in the middle of another controversy. On Instagram, Payal shared a photo from their wedding ceremony and captioned it with a cryptic hint about betrayal. She wrote, "Betrayal always comes dressed as loyalty until the mask falls. #payalrohatgi #yogasehihoga #ladkihoonladsaktihoon."

(With inputs from IANS)