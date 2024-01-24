Nikita Dutta recalls how her fitness journey began, shares how passion for running has helped her as an actress

Nikita Dutta, who has impressed the audiences with her performances in Kabir Singh and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, opens up on her fitness journey and shares how her passion for running intertwines with her professional life.

Nikita Dutta has impressed the audiences with her sincere and impactful performances in TV shows, films, and series such as Kabir Singh, The Big Bull, Ek Duje Ke Vaaste, Haasil, and Khakee: The Bihar Chapter among others. Apart from being a remarkable actress, Nikita is also known for her unwavering dedication to her fitness.

In an exclusive conversation with DNA, we dived deep into Nikita's fitness journey including the meticulous training regimen she follows for marathons, and how her passion for running intertwines with her professional life. Recalling how her fitness journey began, Nikita said, "My journey with fitness started almost 10 years ago when I was taking part in Miss India. I had to lose a lot of weight that time, as I was a little overweight to be a contestant so I remember going rigorously to the gym and started with running. The first thing that comes into our mind when we think of losing weight is going for a walk or a run, and that's how even I have started."

"In 2015, I remember I had paid for a charity and they gave me a bib for the Mumbai marathon that happens in the month of January. I was not really a runner then, but when I got the bib two weeks before the marathon, I thought I should run. I started preparing for it and was underprepared ofcouse because there was just two weeks of time, but then I ran. And that was the first year, and until now, it has become kind of an addiction", Nikita shared how she looks forward to run in the Mumbai Marathon each year.

On being asked how her discipline for running has shaped her acting career, Nikita told DNA how running has developed her mental strength. "The kind of profession we are in, it's very uncertain and unpredictable. It takes time, you have to be extremely patient. I feel I have been really better dealing with that because of the way I am on the mental health level thanks to running. Also, there are times when you don't have something coming up, then you might think that I don't really need to go to the gym because I don't have a release or I am not shooting anything. So, as a runner, it keeps you in check because you are not slacky at any point", she further added

Nikita Dutta will be seen next in the action drama Dange. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar of Wazir and Shaitan fame, the film also stars Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhat. It has also been made in Tamil with the title of Por and stars Arjun Das, Kalidas Jayaram, and Sanchana Natarajan. TJ Bhanu appears in both the Hindi and Tamil versions.



