Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi took a jibe at US President Donald Trump over his tweet on India-Pakistan ceasefire tweet, and gave it a local Mumbaikar twist.

Actor and producer Nikhil Dwivedi recently poked fun at former US President Donald Trump in a cheeky social media post. Trump had earlier made a surprising claim, saying he was the reason India and Pakistan stopped fighting—a statement that sparked plenty of online jokes and criticism.

In response, Nikhil shared a playful post written in Trump’s over-the-top style. It read: “After a long night of talks with BMC, I am pleased to announce that they have agreed to open the Andheri Gokhale flyover. Congratulations to the people living in East and West Andheri. Jai Maharashtra!”

The post cleverly compared Trump’s bold international claims to a very local issue—the reopening of a major flyover in Mumbai—making the satire all the more relatable for people in the city.

This wasn’t just for laughs. Nikhil used humour to comment on how political figures sometimes exaggerate their achievements. By tying it to the much-awaited reopening of the Gokhale Bridge, he made a witty statement that struck a chord with many online.

Nikhil is known for speaking his mind and often uses his platform to comment on political and social matters. This post was another example of his sharp and humorous take on current events.

For some background: the Gokhale Bridge in Andheri was shut down on November 7, 2022, after a safety check revealed serious corrosion damage. It had already partially collapsed in 2018, tragically killing two people. After major repairs and rebuilding, the bridge finally reopened on May 11, 2025, reconnecting East and West Andheri and easing traffic in a big way.

On the work front, Nikhil's last project was his production, Ananya Panday's CTRL. He's also producing Anurag Kashyap's next film and Naagin.