Nikhil Dwivedi became producer for being 'out of work', reveals if nepotism killed his chances: 'Bade-bade superstars ka bache...' | Exclusive

BOLLYWOOD
Nikhil Dwivedi opens up about his transition from an actor to producer and also shares his thoughts about nepotism and favouritism.
Nikhil Dwivedi, the actor who started his career with My Name is Anthony Gonsalves (2008), gave notable performances in films like Raavan (2010), Shor in the City (2011), and Hate Story (2012). However, a decade after his acting stint, he ventured into production and comparatively achieved greater success as a producer.
Nikhil Dwivedi admits to being out of work as an actor
In a recent interaction with DNA India, Nikhil reveals it all without mincing his words. Ask Nikhil what encouraged him to transition from an actor to producer, and he instantly replies, "I was an out-of-work actor. None of my films worked, so I didn't get any more opportunities. Work left me, and because I was out of work for so long, I had to do something. I don't want to leave the cinema."
After facing defeat in cinemas as an actor, Nikhil tried his luck in production and produced popular commercials, two hit TV shows for popular broadcasters. The initial success encouraged him in film production, and that's how he produced Veere Di Wedding. Looking back at his career from an actor to producer, Nikhil says, "Right now, what's more important for me is the fact that in some form or way I'm still around. For me, that's the achievement. Yaha pe (in Bollywood) it's never been so easy."
Nikhil Dwivedi on the nepotism debate
Nikhil is also an outsider who carved his path, striving hard with ups and downs. Usually, an outsiders fall prey to favouritism or loses opportunities due to nepotism. Ask Nikhil if he lost a role due to a star kid or their influence. Nikhil sets the record straight and adds, "Cinema is an extraordinary profession, and it's never about an insider-outsider thing. It's not easy for anybody." Addressing the topic of nepotism, he says, "I think it has been misinterpreted, misjudged, and wrongly sold. It has always been the question of success and unsuccessful." He further adds, "Aap bade-bade superstars ke bacche dekh lijiye, agar woh successful toh aap unke pass jate hai. Aur agar kisi ke star kids unsuccessful hai, toh aap unke paas nahi jaate." Giving an example of Kartik Aaryan, he asserts, "You'll chase him far more than a kid of some superstar." On the production front, his last hit feature production was Annaya Panday's CTRL. He will soon come up with Anurag Kashyap's directorial, Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar.