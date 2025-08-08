Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'

Strong signals to Donald Trump: India puts on hold procurement of weapons, aircraft

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand ambassador, he is...

'WCL mein jab doston ko kids ke saath....': Shikhar Dhawan pens down emotional note for son Zoravar on Instagram

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Best last-minute gifts to make your sibling feel special this Rakhi

'Maarta reh, maarta reh': Harshit Rana details fiery duel with Mitchell Starc in Perth Test, Virat Kohli’s role revealed

US-India Tariff Row: Truth behind Donald Trump's anger against India revealed, PM Modi once told him to...

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath invests in company whose CEO lent him...; says, 'Life comes full circle...'

Nikhil Dwivedi became producer for being 'out of work', reveals if nepotism killed his chances: 'Bade-bade superstars ka bache...' | Exclusive

Elon Musk's Tesla leases 8200 sq ft showroom space in this city, its monthly rent is Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Rajinikanth-starrer Coolie: 'He hasn't done...'

Lokesh Kanagaraj shares plans for his next film with Aamir Khan after Coolie

Strong signals to Donald Trump: India puts on hold procurement of weapons, aircraft

Strong signals to Trump: India stops procurement of weapons, aircraft as ...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand ambassador, he is...

Deepinder Goyal's Zomato makes BIG move as it ropes in Bollywood star as brand a

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness

From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Nikhil Dwivedi became producer for being 'out of work', reveals if nepotism killed his chances: 'Bade-bade superstars ka bache...' | Exclusive

Nikhil Dwivedi opens up about his transition from an actor to producer and also shares his thoughts about nepotism and favouritism.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 08, 2025, 05:15 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Nikhil Dwivedi became producer for being 'out of work', reveals if nepotism killed his chances: 'Bade-bade superstars ka bache...' | Exclusive
Nikhil Dwivedi

TRENDING NOW

    Nikhil Dwivedi, the actor who started his career with My Name is Anthony Gonsalves (2008), gave notable performances in films like Raavan (2010), Shor in the City (2011), and Hate Story (2012). However, a decade after his acting stint, he ventured into production and comparatively achieved greater success as a producer. 

    Nikhil Dwivedi admits to being out of work as an actor 

    In a recent interaction with DNA India, Nikhil reveals it all without mincing his words. Ask Nikhil what encouraged him to transition from an actor to producer, and he instantly replies, "I was an out-of-work actor. None of my films worked, so I didn't get any more opportunities. Work left me, and because I was out of work for so long, I had to do something. I don't want to leave the cinema." 

    After facing defeat in cinemas as an actor, Nikhil tried his luck in production and produced popular commercials, two hit TV shows for popular broadcasters. The initial success encouraged him in film production, and that's how he produced Veere Di Wedding. Looking back at his career from an actor to producer, Nikhil says, "Right now, what's more important for me is the fact that in some form or way I'm still around. For me, that's the achievement. Yaha pe (in Bollywood) it's never been so easy."

    Nikhil Dwivedi on the nepotism debate

    Nikhil is also an outsider who carved his path, striving hard with ups and downs. Usually, an outsiders fall prey to favouritism or loses opportunities due to nepotism. Ask Nikhil if he lost a role due to a star kid or their influence. Nikhil sets the record straight and adds, "Cinema is an extraordinary profession, and it's never about an insider-outsider thing. It's not easy for anybody." Addressing the topic of nepotism, he says, "I think it has been misinterpreted, misjudged, and wrongly sold. It has always been the question of success and unsuccessful." He further adds, "Aap bade-bade superstars ke bacche dekh lijiye, agar woh successful toh aap unke pass jate hai. Aur agar kisi ke star kids unsuccessful hai, toh aap unke paas nahi jaate." Giving an example of Kartik Aaryan, he asserts, "You'll chase him far more than a kid of some superstar." On the production front, his last hit feature production was Annaya Panday's CTRL. He will soon come up with Anurag Kashyap's directorial, Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, was called 'outdated', Salman Khan then came to the rescue by..., made for Rs 10 crore, it earned Rs..
    This film struggled to get distributors despite having 2 superstars, Salman..
    Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking England tour
    Shubman Gill nominated for ICC Player of the Month award after record-breaking
    Viral video: Artist paints emotional tribute on vintage car, dedicates ‘Lahore Se Dilli’ to grandparents
    Viral video: Artist paints emotional tribute on vintage car, dedicates ‘Lahore S
    Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, the destruction they caused, people killed and...
    Five most devastating cloudbursts of Uttarakhand, know how they began, and...
    BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on Indo-Pakistan Jaisalmer border ahead of 15 August
    BIG conspiracy against India? suspicious 'Made in China' drone seized on...
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest Couples of Bollywood
    Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Jackky Bhagnani-Rakul Preet Singh: Top 5 Fittest C
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Meet lesser-known siblings of famous Bollywood celebs
    From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up about mental illness
    From Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone: Bollywood celebrities who opened up abo
    5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
    5 times Bollywood directors surprised fans with their on-screen cameos
    Raksha Bandhan 2025: Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and other South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
    South Indian stars who share unbreakable bond with their siblings
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    Advertisement
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE