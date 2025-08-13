Nikhil Dwivedi admits Raavan was 'bizzare', says 'actors were wasted': 'Why do you want to twist Tuslidas, Valmiki's Ramayana?' Exclusive

In Mani Ratnam's Raavan, Nikhil Diwedi played the character based on Laxmana. Reflecting on the failure of Abhishek Bachchan-starrer, Nikhil admits it was a 'badly-made film' and it did 'nothing for him'.

Actor, producer Nikhil Dwivedi reflects on the failure of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai-starrer Raavan, and admits that it was a badly-made film where actors were wasted with bizarre storytelling. In 2010, filmmaker Mani Ratnam came up with his interpretation of the Indian epic Raavan (Ravanan in Tamil with a different cast). In the Hindi version, Nikhil played the role of DSP Hemant Sinha, which was based on Laxmana. The film was released with mixed to negative critical reception, and was a commercial failure. The Tamil version with Vikram in the titular role fared better than the Hindi one, but still, the reception for Raavan shocked trade pundits at that time.

During the exclusive interaction, after expressing my liking for the film, Nikhil instantly asserts that the film wasn't beneficial for him. "Aap unn kam logo mein se hai jinhe woh film pasand aayi. Mere hisaab se bahut kharab film bani thi. Mujhe aisa lagata hai. It's good ki aapko achi lagi, but the film did nothing for me (You are one of those few people who liked that film. According to me, it was a very badly-made film. It's good that you liked it, but the film did nothing for me)," Nikhil confesses.

Raavan was a badly-made film with actors being wasted

Ask him further if he meant to say that his character wasn't meaty enough, Nikhil clarifies, "I didn't mean as an actor, but as an audience, I think it was not a well-made film. It was a beautiful-looking film. Aesthetically, it was one of the finest films. But I think all the actors were wasted, and you just couldn't understand what the film was all about. He further adds, "The storytelling was very faulty. It was a bizarre form of storytelling. Everybody thought that they would be able to... Maybe they were trying to experiment, but that clearly didn't work."

'Why twist Ramayana?': Nikhil Dwivedi

In Raavan, the movie gives a new spin to the epic with Ragini (Aishwarya Rai's character based on Sita) developing feelings for Beera (Abhishek Bachchan's character based on Raavan), and Dev Pratap (Vikram, based on Rama) killing Beera treacherously.

Nikhil comments on Mani's experiment with the epic and adds, "Every storyteller has a right to narrate the kind the story they want to. But sometimes I think we try to outsmart ourselves by thinking, 'let's twist the story, and maybe it will work out better.' But it's 1000 years of mythology, with very well-written scriptures. Valmiki ji ne kahani likhi, Tulsidas ji ne kahani likhi, ab unki kahani ko hum better karne kyu ja rahe hai?, he asks.

Also read: Nikhil Dwivedi became producer for being 'out of work', reveals if nepotism killed his chances: 'Bade-bade superstars ka bache...' | Exclusive

Despite its flaws, Nikhil lauds Mani for his efforts, and adds, "Better karne gaye toh better hoti, but nahi ho payi. But I'm okay. We have to credit the fact that there was a lot of hard work. I'm sure Mani Ratnam put too much effort, and we saw him putting that. But this is what happens with creativity. Most times you get it right, sometimes you don't."