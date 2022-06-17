Nikamma Twitter review: Shilpa Shetty-Abhimanyu Dasani starrer film fails to impress fans

Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

The Telugu film Middle-Class Abbayi served as the inspiration for the Sabbir Khan-directed movie Nikamma, which also starred Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Samir Soni, Shirley Setia, and Abhimanyu Singh. Today saw the cinematic release of Nikamma.

Since the movie has been released, viewers have flocked to theatres to see it and have flooded Twitter with reviews.

See what viewers said:

#Nikamma Not Good Film — Filmy Feroze (@FilmyFeroze) June 17, 2022

Now that we got the senti stuff out the way, matlab kisne bola tha nikamma banne ko?!?! — Apsara (@sp_akashadevi) June 17, 2022

Nikamma ko itna screen... kya hoga hai india ko...ab nikamma ko dekhne ke liye theatre jana padega....fully discard... life time not cross 5 crores... only nikamma people go to see this after seeing MCA free on YouTube shame on @SonyPictures to produce such films — R Raj (@RRaj17314585) June 17, 2022

#Nikamma 1st half:



I wonder why they’ve remade #MiddleClassAbbayi : a #Nani commercial pot boiler that was average at best.



It’s uncomfortable to see #AbhimanyuDassani ham his way through this role, only shining in the pre interval action scene.



Cliches Galore till now. — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) June 17, 2022

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all excited for her comeback on the big screen with Nikamma. While talking about the film, the seasoned actress spoke about balancing her work, life, and motherhood.

"Yeah totally (mother's are superheroes)," Shilpa said in a conversation with IANS.

She added: "Every woman out there is whether they are housewives, or balancing their profession with their homes, single mums.. There are so many superheroes out there? They don`t even wear a cape? I just think that there is a hero in each one of us, even the Nikamma who is the protagonist of the movie. I think the film talks about the fact that you are useless or even think you are useless there is a hero within you?"

The actress shared: "And it is only that moment which makes you realise that there is a thin line in being Nikamma and coming to the rescue and becoming a hero. So what is that moment in your life.

For the unversed, Shilpa recently announced her upcoming film 'Sukhee' on March 1. Sharing the poster, Shilpa wrote, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms!”