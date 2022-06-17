Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Nikamma Twitter review: Shilpa Shetty-Abhimanyu Dasani starrer film fails to impress fans

Since the movie Nikamma has been released, viewers have flocked to theatres to see it and have flooded Twitter with reviews.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 17, 2022, 11:34 AM IST

Nikamma Twitter review: Shilpa Shetty-Abhimanyu Dasani starrer film fails to impress fans
Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

The Telugu film Middle-Class Abbayi served as the inspiration for the Sabbir Khan-directed movie Nikamma, which also starred Shilpa Shetty, Abhimanyu Dassani, Samir Soni, Shirley Setia, and Abhimanyu Singh. Today saw the cinematic release of Nikamma.

Since the movie has been released, viewers have flocked to theatres to see it and have flooded Twitter with reviews.

See what viewers said:

 

 

 

 

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all excited for her comeback on the big screen with Nikamma. While talking about the film, the seasoned actress spoke about balancing her work, life, and motherhood.

"Yeah totally (mother's are superheroes)," Shilpa said in a conversation with IANS. 

She added: "Every woman out there is whether they are housewives, or balancing their profession with their homes, single mums.. There are so many superheroes out there? They don`t even wear a cape? I just think that there is a hero in each one of us, even the Nikamma who is the protagonist of the movie. I think the film talks about the fact that you are useless or even think you are useless there is a hero within you?" 

The actress shared: "And it is only that moment which makes you realise that there is a thin line in being Nikamma and coming to the rescue and becoming a hero. So what is that moment in your life. 

 

For the unversed, Shilpa recently announced her upcoming film 'Sukhee' on March 1. Sharing the poster, Shilpa wrote, “Thodi bedhadak si hoon main, Meri zindagi hai khuli kitaab, Duniya besharam kehti hai to kya, Kisi se kam nahin hain mere khwaab! Thrilled to announce my next, In and As #Sukhee with @abundantiaent & @tseriesfilms!”

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.