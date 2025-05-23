Actress Nidhhi Agerwal opened up about getting love and appreciation from regional cinema and how the South has offered strong female characters to the masses.

Actress Nidhhi Agerwal from Hari Hara Veera Mallu started her film career in Bollywood with Tiger Shroff in Munna Michael (2017). The dull box office performance of the movie gave her a rocky start, but soon, she found her way by leading Tamil and Telugu films. Nidhhi will soon be seen in Pawan Kalyan-starrer Hari Hara Veera Mallu. The mega period drama also stars Bobby Deol as the main antogonist Emperor Aurangzeb.

Recently, the team Hari Hara Veera Mallu held the music launch in Hyderabad. Post-event, DNA India got in touch with Nidhhi for a brief interaction. Speaking about her association with the film, Nidhhi says, "This project is very close to my heart. It's very emotional because it has a long journey—a 5-year-long journey. I do have hope from this project because I've seen a part of it, and I honestly loved it."

After Munna Michael's failure, Nidhhi found success in regional cinema. She went on to star in the biggest blockbusters and got a variety of roles to play. Ask Nidhhi if she thinks tha South has given her the love and appreciation that Bollywood failed to do so, and she says, "I think, we can't compare, but I got a lot of love here."

Nidhhi lauds south filmmakers for churning out meaty roles for women, and says, "It depends on the person. Rajamouli sir is a great director. So, he's written some really great roles (Shivgami, Devsena in the Baahubali franchise). I believe that for me, in Hari Hara Veer Mallu, my role is also very good. It's very different. I haven't done a role like this for a long time."

After working with Tiger Shroff, Niddhi maintained a distance with Hindi makers and artistes. Isn't she looking for to returning to Bollywood? Niddhi replies, "I'm happy to do something in Hindi if I get something nice. As of now, I'm very happy working in Telugu, Tamil, pan-India."

Last, but not least, Niddhi shares one quality of Pawan Kalyan, and adds, "I've learnt so many things from him. But I think the one thing I've learnt is to persevere. Whatever you want, do it for years. And one day, you'll definitely get something great." Hari Hara Veer Mallu will release in cinemas on June 12.