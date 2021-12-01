Nick Jonas to make his Bollywood debut? Here's what Priyanka Chopra's husband has to say

Nicholas Jerry Jones, known popularly as Nick Jonas, is married to the Hindi film actress Priyanka Chopra and the couple celebrates their third wedding anniversary on December 1, 2021.

The American singer-songwriter, in his latest interview to Khaleej Times, hinted at the possibility of making Bollywood debut. Calling it a "phenomenal film industry", Nick said that he loves Hindi films and has a lot of friends in the industry. He added that the Hindi film industry does "very inspiring" work and he might star in a Hindi film if "right thing" is offered to him.

Nick said "I love Bollywood films - I’ve gotten more familiar in the last couple of years after being with my wife; it’s certainly something that I would be interested in doing. I’ve gotten a lot of friends now in that industry and I think it’s just a phenomenal film industry, the work they do is very inspiring and if the right thing came up, who knows? Maybe I’d jump in!"

When asked about the music in Hindi films, Nick said that they play the Bollywood music at their house parties as its the best music to dance to. "I think it’s amazing. I obviously listened to quite a lot of it while I was in India and also at our wedding, we had a lot of great Indian music and Bollywood music. It’s the best kind of music to dance to and it’s definitely what we play at our house parties!", Nick further added.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra married each other in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhavan Palace on 1st and 2nd December 2018 as per Hindu and Christian rituals.