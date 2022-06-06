Nick Jonas shows off his signature Bollywood move, wife Priyanka Chopra reacts

fallontonight/Instagram

Nick Jonas is presently judging Dancing With Myself, a dance reality programme, and the singer isn't hesitant about displaying his own top dance move. The Jonas Brothers singer, who recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, said that Bollywood dancing is the easiest for him to learn, using his wifey Priyanka Chopra as an example.

While talking to Jimmy Fallon Nick said, "My wife is an Indian. We dance to a lot of Bollywood music. I find that it is easiest to do. I can just do this move all the time. No matter whether I am sitting or standing, I can just do it and I look like I know how to do it. And you can keep the drink in your hand too."

Priyanka Chopra commented to the same video where he was seen dancing on her Instagram story, stating, "Oh he knows..." with a laugh and a heart-eye emoji.





Check out the video here:



Jimmy congratulated Nick on becoming a father and asked him what it is like to be a 'dad'. Taking about his daughter Malti, he said, "Yeah, it's pretty wild. Our little girl's home. She's just amazing. What a gift!"

When Jimmy asked Nick if people have been advising them on taking care of the baby, he said, "Turns out everybody I know is a newborn care specialist, all these PhDs I didn't know they had." Jimmy also asked Nick about his brothers` reaction to the same. To which he said, "Amazing. They got kids of their own--the two older ones-- and Franklin, the youngest, he's 21 now, can you believe that? He's the favourite uncle of all, by far. Maybe because he is closest to their age."



Nick further shared how they celebrated the family's first Mother's Day in the presence of newly turned mom Priyanka. Revealing the 'little thing' he had in plan for Priyanka, he said, "It was her first one, so did a little thing at the house. I got her a citrus tree that I'm going to plant this week." Jimmy further asked if the citrus tree held any significance. To which he said, "New life, new things and the beauty of citrus trees."