Nick Jonas reacts to being called 'jiju, Nickwa' by paparazzi at NMACC event in India: ‘I did hear that...'

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra on NMACC red carpet

Nick Jonas’ first trip to India in over two years was recently when he accompanied wife Priyanka Chopra during her recent Mumbai visit. The Jonases also attended the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai during their trip and it was here that videos of him being addressed as jiju (brother-in-law) and Nickwa by the paparazzi went viral. The singer has finally broken his silence on the new ‘nicknames’ he has got.

In a recent conversation with BBC’s Asian Network, Nick was teased by the interviewer and asked if she could call him ‘jiju’. The singer laughed and agreed. When she asked about him called jiju by the paps recently, Nick responded, “A lot of people do (call me that). We were just in Mumbai recently for the cultural centre the Ambanis opened, and it was a great event. All the photographers on the red carpet were calling me jiju.”

The interviewer then played a viral recording of Nick being referred to as Nickwa in one of the videos, to which the singer responded, “I did hear that. It was very good to be back. I love India. It’s been a couple of years since I was there because of Covid. It was a really fun trip. And yes, great to hear the many nicknames I have now.”

On the red carpet of the NMACC event, while calling to Nick in order to get his attention, the paparazzi there resorted to all sorts of names, including the now-viral clips of him being called jiju and Nickwa. Clips of the paps calling Spider-Man star Tom Holland ‘makda man’ and calling out to his girlfriend and co-star Zendaya in Marathi also went viral.