Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra play with snow and pose with daughter Malti Marie in Aspen vacation photos

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are one of the most powerful couples in the global entertainment industry combining the star power of Bollywood and Hollywood together. And thus, each and every post that they share on their social media, specifically their Instagram handles, gets viral within minutes.

On late night Tuesday (as per the Indian time), Nick took to his Instagram and dropped pictures from their recent snowy vacation from Aspen, Colorado. In the pictures, the two of them are seen playing with snow and posing with their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas and enjoying themselves with their friends. In one of the clicks, Nick and Priyanka were also seen smiling and staring into each others' eyes while lying on the snow in their fashionable clothes.

It was only recently when Priyanka revealed her daughter's face for the first time on social media when she attended an event in Los Angeles where her husband Nick Jonas and his brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were presented with the Hollywood Walk of Fame star. The three of them constitute an American pop-rock band named Jonas Brothers. Malti's adorable photos from the event broke the internet and netizens couldn't stop themselves from gushing over their cute little kid.

For the unversed, the couple welcomed their daughter in January 2022 via a surrogate. Recently, Chopra revealed why she opted for surrogacy in her first magazine cover shoot with her daughter for British Vogue magazine, as she said, "I had medical complications, this was a necessary step, and I’m so grateful I was in a position where I could do this. Our surrogate was so generous, kind, lovely, and funny, and she took care of this precious gift for us for six months."



