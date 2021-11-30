Headlines

Mia Khalifa fired by podcast, Playboy over tweet 'condoning death' in Israel-Hamas war, reacts: 'I’m more angry at...'

'Because I am completely…’: Rahul Gandhi reveals why he isn’t married yet

Mira Nair announced as Head of Jury at Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for South Asia Competition

Joe Root becomes England's leading run-scorer in ODI World Cup history

DNA Verified: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's death news is false; know truth here

Ahead of third wedding anniversary, Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra enjoy date night - see viral photos

For the event, Nick Jonas sported a sleek suit from Maison Margiela while Priyanka Chopra made heads turns in a Richard Quinn floral attire.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2021, 02:40 PM IST

Ahead of their third wedding anniversary, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra took social media ablaze with their recent pictures from their stylish appearance at the 2021 British Fashion Awards in London on Monday night. On Tuesday (local time) Nick took to his Instagram handle and dropped a couple of photos with his wife, global icon Priyanka Chopra who wore a grand flower-print ensemble from the atelier of London-based designer Richard Quinn. "The star of the show," Nick captioned the romantic photos.

For the fashion event, Nick donned a sleek black suit from Maison Margiela paired with a red t-shirt and matching red shoes from Reebok. Priyanka and Nick shared the fashion platform with several bigwigs in the global fashion industry including Tom Felton, Gillian Anderson, Gabrielle Union and more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by FilmyKalakar (@filmykalakar)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

The couple attended their last event together in May when Nick hosted the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. Priyanka supported her husband who was recovering from a cracked rib at that time.Priyanka recently participated in the Netflix special 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast' and poked fun at her husband alongside Sophie Turner, Lilly Singh and Pete Davidson.

"Nick and I have a 10-year age gap, and there are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand, and I have to explain them to him... He teaches me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like," she said in 'Jonas Brothers Family Roast'. The duo also shared heartwarming posts appreciating one another on the occasion of 'Thanksgiving'.Along with photos in which both could be seen cuddling, Nick wrote, "Happy Thanksgiving everyone! Grateful for you @priyankachopra." Meanwhile, Priyanka wrote, "So much to be grateful for. Friends, family.. I love you @nickjonas. Happy thanksgiving to everyone celebrating."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in her kitty including 'Matrix 4: Resurrections', Jim Strouse's 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by Joe and Anthony Russo. She will also start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zara' along with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

