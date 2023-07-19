Nick Jonas pens heartfelt wish for ‘love’ Priyanka Chopra, drops romantic photo on her birthday

Nick Jonas drops romantic picture with Priyanka Chopra to wish actress on her birthday.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrated her 41st birthday yesterday (July 18). Many Bollywood celebrities including her sister Parineeti Chopra wished her on social media. Her husband, singer Nick Jonas also took to his Instagram and wished his ‘love’.

On Tuesday, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram and shared a romantic picture sitting on a yacht with Priyanka Chopra. The actress was seen wearing a black and white halter neck dress whereas Nick was wearing a blue cut-sleeves t-shirt and brown pants. The duo opted for black sunglasses to complete their look.

In the picture, Nick Jonas could be seen holding her wife, actress Priyanka Chopra close by her waist. He captioned the post, “I love celebrating you, happy birthday love” and added a red heart.

Netizens were mesmerised seeing the couple’s cute picture. One of the comments read, “they are couple goals.” Another wrote, “power couple.” Another comment read, “he’s raising our standards.” Another fan commented, “you look so cute together.”

From Kareena Kapoor to Parineeti Chopra, many Bollywood stars penned a birthday wish for the actress on social media. Parineeti shared an unseen picture of the actress from her engagement wherein Priyanka can be seen fixing her sister’s hair and thanking her for ‘everything’. Sharing the picture on her Instagram story, the actress wrote, "Happiest birthday Mimi Didi…thank you for everything you do! I love you."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be seen reprising her role of Nadia in the spy thriller Citadel’s upcoming season. The actress is also currently shooting for her upcoming movie Heads of State co-starring John Cena and Idris Elba. According to reports, the actress who was earlier starring with Aia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Lee Zara has opted out of the movie due to her busy schedule which has left fans disappointed.

