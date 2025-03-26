Nick Jonas also shared that his and Priyanka Chopra's daughter is somewhat aware of his and his band's popularity. Nick Jonas also revealed that Malti has a cute nickname for uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas.

Nick Jonas is a global pop star and an important member of the Jonas Brothers, but to his and Priyanka Chopra's daughter, Malti Marie, he is just 'Dad'. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are parents to 2-and-a-half-year-old Malti, whom they welcomed via surrogacy, and she is the centre of their universe. Nick Jonas, in a recent interview, opened up about the joys of fatherhood while speaking to PEOPLE at JONASCON, admitting that he may feel like the “coolest" person on stage, but none of it matters when he’s at home with Malti.

"The best part about being a dad for me, and balancing things like this work stuff — and this is hardly work — is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn’t care at all," Nick Jonas was quoted as saying.

"She wants to play Moana and Maui with me, and that means more to me than anything else. That time with her is precious, and the fact that I’m just ‘Dad’ when I’m home means a lot," Nick Jonas added.

Nick Jonas also shared that his daughter is somewhat aware of his and his band's popularity. Nick Jonas also revealed that Malti has a cute nickname for uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas. He said, "My daughter is somewhat aware. I think I played her the new single the other day. She looked at the cover art, and she was like, 'Oh, that's Uncle Kevy and Uncle Go.' I said, 'Ya, we are in a band, it's called the Jonas Brothers.' She said, 'The Donut Brothers'."