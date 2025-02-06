Nick Jonas has touched down in Mumbai ahead of Priyanka Chopra's brother, Siddharth's wedding. The singer-songwriter and actor got papped while leaving the airport, and the paparazzi praised him for his airport look.

Nick Jonas has dismissed the reports of missing his brother-in-law, Siddharth Chopra's wedding ceremony, as the American singer, songwriter, and actor has arrived in Mumbai for it. On Wednesday morning, Nick was papped at the Mumbai airport. Dressed in cool white tee with a matching cap, and white shoes. Nick stepped out from the premises and was spotted walking towards his car.

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra will marry Neelam Upadhyay, and the pre-wedding celebrations are going in full force. The haldi, mehendi and sangeet function was attended by Priyanka and she danced her heart out to celebrate the happiness. Even the Dostana actress' in-laws, Kevin Jonas and Denise Jonas have arrived and attended the festivities. Priyanka's father-in-law, Kevin Jonas even distributed sweets to the media who came outside the venue to click photos.

However, there were reports that Nick might miss the wedding celebrations. But his presence has surely added more colours to the celebrations. Talking about Nick's latest appearance. As soon as Nick arrived in Mumbai, several photographers interacted with him, while taking his snaps. Nick waved at the paps as they were calling him, 'Brother'. One of them also told him, "Looking handsome," and he smiled back and made a thumbs-up gesture. Several netizens also reacted to the video, and said, "National jiju is here."

With Nick's arrival, fans will now eagerly wait for his photos enjoying the Indian wedding with PC and family. We might even come across reels of Nick dancing to the beats of Bhangra, or even one of Priyanka's viral songs. Earlier, Priyanka and her daughter Malti Marie broke the internet with their attire for Mata Ki Chowki. For this special occasion, the mother-daughter duo were twinning in peachish brown ethnic wear set.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in SS Rajamouli's next film with Mahesh Babu SSMB28. She's shooting for the film in Hyderabad.