'Nick Jonas is Type 1 [diabetic], I’m asthmatic': Priyanka Chopra on staying extra careful amid health concerns

Priyanka Chopra is currently "somewhere in Europe", however, the actor revealed that she was extra careful about her and husband Nick Jonas' health amid the coronavirus pandemic as both of them are highly sensitive to infection.

Priyanka said, "We’ve been very, very safe actually, because Nick is Type 1 [diabetic], and I’m asthmatic. So, you know, we’ve just been super careful about who we interact with and how we do it."

Priyanka was talking to ETonline via video chat, during which she said, "I’ve been doing a lot of developmental stuff and producing a bunch of work, so actually quarantine has been very, very productive for both me and Nick."

The actor also revealed how she likes working from home as it came with its perks. "I don’t miss being stuck in traffic and going to meetings. I’m actually really grateful to be able to wear sweatpants with, like, a formal shirt and, you know, do an interview," she said.

Priyanka just witnessed the release of her and Jason Blum’s joint production, Evil Eye, a horror film starring Sarita Choudhury and Sunita Mani as the lead cast.

Apart from this, Priyanka also announced her memoir titled Unfinished. The actor who has been penning the book since 2017 will finally make it to the stands in January 2021.

Earlier while announcing Unfinished, PeeCee posted a video on her Instagram with a caption stating, "Ironically, I named this memoir years before I started writing it. Having been a public person now for 20 years, with so much life to live and a long list of things to check off my list personally and professionally, I am very much #Unfinished. BUT the funny thing about writing a memoir is that it forces you to look at things differently, reconciling so many things you thought you had put to bed. In doing so I’ve realized that being “unfinished" has a deeper meaning for me, and has in fact been one of the most common threads of my life..."