Nick Jonas is in awe of sleepy heads Priyanka Chopra, pet Gino in this candid photo

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas have self-isolated themselves for more than a week now at their California home. The couple has been indulging in fun activities on Instagram and also requesting their followers to stay at home and not step out until very necessary. They have been spending maximum time with each other like never before and also showering love on their pet canines Diana and Gino. Priyanka and Nick have been updating fans now and then on their social media pages.

A while back, Priyanka took to her Instagram page and shared a candid photo of herself sleeping on the lap of Nick, while he looks on her. Interestingly, Gino is also seen sleeping beside PeeCee like a baby. The cute moment is clicked by Cavanaugh James, who is a long time friend of Nick. Priyanka captioned the photo stating, "@nickjonas @ginothegerman #stayathome @cavanaughjames".

Check it out below:

On Saturday, Nick had shared a selfie video with PeeCee urging fans to stay indoors and stay safe. He says, "Hi everyone, I know it’s an unsure time for all of us. Hope you’re doing okay. Sending you positive vibes." While Priyanka adds, "Let’s just take care of each other. I hope everyone is safe out there. Lots of love".

Take a look at the video:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka has a couple of Netflix original movies including a superhero film titled We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger in which she is paired opposite Rajkummar Rao.