Nick Jonas FaceTiming Priyanka Chopra just a few minutes before Jonas Brothers' Atlanta concert is all things love

Jonas Brothers are winning hearts all over the US with the Happiness Begins Tour they kickstarted last week. Their first concert was held in Miami, then Orlando, Tampa and now Atlanta in Georgia. However, after Miami, Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn't make it to the other concerts owing to her professional commitments. The actor was in Los Angeles where she attended 2019 Beauty Con in Los Angeles. Despite that, PeeCee made a point to be in touch with Nick Jonas no matter what.

Nick took to his Instagram page and shared a candid click in which he is seen face timing Priyanka while talking to his nieces Valentina Angelina Jonas and Alena Rose Jonas. Nick captioned his post stating, "I can’t believe @jackgorlin actually caught this moment. Just a few minutes before taking the stage tonight in Atlanta tonight FaceTiming my beautiful wife @priyankachopra while getting good luck rose from my nieces Alena and Valentina. #HappinessBeginsTour"

Check out the photo below:

Earlier during an interaction with ET Online, Priyanka was asked about Nick's photo being circulated in which he is flaunting his 'dad-bod'. She said, "I’m really not someone who concerns myself with people’s opinions. I’m kind of like the ‘live your life your way’ kind of girl and I think so is he. And if people can find something to say about Nick’s body, God help us."

She also shared a sweet thing about Nick and her relationship saying, "We have a rule. We don’t go beyond, like, a week and a half of not seeing each other. Both of us have such individual careers that we make a deliberate attempt to at least always [meet] wherever in the world we [are]."