'Hope to get custom Ranveer Singh jar!': Nick Jonas comments on actor's latest video

Ranveer Singh is a huge Nutella lover and the actor leaves no stone unturned in flaunting it. He has shared several posts on the chocolate spread and also one where Deepika Padukone is relishing during the coronavirus lockdown. Now, ahead of World Nutella Day, Ranveer announced a contest for the fans which caught the attention of an international star. Yes, we are talking about American singer and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' husband Nick Jonas.

Ranveer shared a promotional video with a caption stating, "Nutella...how I love you!!! This #WorldNutellaDay @nutellaindia is giving all Nutella lovers a chance to customize their jars like never before and win some amazing prizes!"

Check out the video below:

On his post, Nick commented, "I’m gonna enter. I’m hoping I get one of those custom RANVEER jars." He also wrote, "So what are the prizes?!"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ranveer had met Nick during the latter's wedding reception with Priyanka in Mumbai. Ranveer along with Deepika joined the celebrations and the couples danced the night away.

Moreover, Ranveer is a dear friend of Nick's wife and actor Priyanka and she fondly calls him 'Rano'. The actors have worked together in Gunday as lovers, Bajirao Mastani as husband and wife, while in Dil Dhadakne Do as siblings.

During Met Gala in 2019, Deepika had met up with Priyanka and Nick in New York City. Their photos went instantly viral on the Internet.

On the work front, Ranveer will next be seen in Kabir Khan's 83 where he plays the role of Kapil Dev.