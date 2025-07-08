Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra a 'saint', says she has never done anything wrong: 'Everyone is...'

Nick Jonas was asked what three lessons he would want to leave behind for his daughter, Malti Marie, if it were his last day on Earth. His response was related to Priyanka Chopra.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to redefine love, support, and parenting in the spotlight. Whether it's through adorable social media moments or touching interviews, the couple keeps winning hearts. And in a recent podcast appearance, Nick once again proved why fans can’t stop admiring their bond.

Nick’s Life Lessons for Malti Marie

On The School of Greatness podcast with Lewis Howes, Nick Jonas was asked what three lessons he would want to leave behind for his daughter, Malti Marie, if it were his last day on Earth. His response was deeply thoughtful, "You will never regret being kind, even when it seems impossible. Make sure the door is always open and the table gets bigger. Everyone is always welcome in our home. They have a place to stay and a place to eat.”

Praise for Priyanka

Nick couldn’t hold back his admiration for Priyanka, calling her a true partner and pillar of strength in their parenting journey. "Your mother is a saint. She has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life. She’s the best."

He added, “Having an amazing teammate in my wife, just the woman that she is, has helped me and our daughter in so many ways. It’s amazing to walk side by side with someone as brilliant as her. It makes being a dad even more special."

Malti’s Playdate with Salman Khan’s Niece

Priyanka recently shared a heartwarming glimpse of Malti’s playdate with Ayat Sharma — daughter of Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma. She captioned a cute picture, “So good seeing you Arpita Khan Sharma. Our girls are such besties.”

Arpita responded with equal warmth: “It’s always so lovely meeting you and it was even lovelier spending the evening with Malti.”