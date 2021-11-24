'Nick Jonas and I are expecting', says Priyanka Chopra; leaves Nick stunned

Amid separation rumours from her husband Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has now shared the "perks of being a Jonas." Priyanka spoke about the same while sharing a video of her roast session from 'The Jonas Brothers Family Roast' which premiered on Netflix on November 23.

During her roast, Priyanka also spoke about having kids with Nick and said that they are the only couple who does not have any kids - Nick's brothers Kevin Jonas has two daughters, and Joe Jonas also shares a daughter with his wife Sophie Turner.

Priyanka said, "We're the only couple who doesn't have kids. Which is why I'm excited to make this announcement. Nick and I are expecting...," and hilariously added, "To get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!"

Though Priyanka's humour had everyone laughing, Nick looked stunned by Priyanka's comment about 'expecting'. "Your face was really funny when I said that," Priyanka said to Nick, who replied saying, “Yeah I was a bit concerned."

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in Rajasthan in 2018.

Meanwhile, rumours of a split between the star couple had started circulating on Monday when fans and followers noticed that Priyanka, who often goes by Chopra-Jonas, dropped both of her last names from her social media handles.

Though the reason behind the name change is still unclear Priyanka seems to have put all breakup speculations to rest. Earlier on Tuesday, Priyanka had also commented on Nick's Instagram post in which the singer could be seen performing some bicep curls during a workout session.

On the work front, Priyanka has multiple projects in her kitty including 'Matrix 4: Resurrections', 'Text For You', and the drama series 'Citadel' co-created by the Russo Brothers.