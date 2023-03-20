'Next time jhatka...': Details of threat email sent to Salman Khan's office | File Photo

Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s office received a threat email on Sunday prompting Mumbai Police into action. The email threatened the star actor, giving him an ultimatum and asking him to talk to gangster Goldy Brar “face-to-face”.

The email prompted Mumbai Police to register an FIR against gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and one other person, Rohit Garg, who is reportedly the sender of the threat mail. Bishnoi and Brar are accused in the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala. Bishnoi, who is jailed in Bhatinda, recently managed to give an interview to a news channel from the prison.

The threat email written in Hindi was received by Salman Khan’s office in Mumbai. The complaint was lodged by Prashant Gunjalkar, who runs an artist management company and frequently visits the Bandra-based residence, as per the police. He had noticed an email from ID ‘Rohit Garg’ while present at Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment office on Saturday afternoon.

The sender said that “Goldy Bhai (Goldy Brar) wanted to talk with Salman Khan face to face”. The threat email said that Khan must have watched the recent interview given by Bishnoi, going further to tell the actor to see it if he hasn’t already. The email added that if Salman Khan wants to close the matter, he should talk to “Goldy Bhai” face-to-face. The sender gave an ultimatum to Khan saying there is still time but "next time jhatka dekhne ko milega".

This is not the first time that Khan has been targeted with a threat. Earlier in June 2022, a handwritten note from an unidentified person had issued a threat to Salman Khan.

