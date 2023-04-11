News of Sidharth Malhotra playing lead in Rowdy Rathore 2 angers Akshay Kumar fans: ‘He will never be able to match..’

Sidharth Malhotra-Akshay Kumar/Twitter

After Gadar 2, Dream Girl 2, and Tiger 3, now there is a new buzz that took social media by storm. According to reports, Sidharth Malhotra is being roped in for the role of a cop in Rowdy Rathore’s sequel. However, the news angered Akshay Kumar fans but a section of society seemed happy with the maker's decision.

A source close to the development told Pinkvilla, “Shabina Khan has been trying to develop Rowdy Rathore 2 for a while now, but, has been waiting for all factors to fall in place. She has finally managed to lock the core idea for Rowdy Rathore 2 and is in the conversation stage with Sidharth Malhotra to play the role of a cop in this film. Sid too has shown interest, however, is still contemplating if he should play a cop role outside of the Rohit Shetty Cop Universe.”

The source also revealed that a top director is in talks to direct Rowdy Rathore 2 and said, “The makers are looking to take the film on floors in the next 2 months as the basics are already on paper. It’s just about getting a cast on board the film now. The talks are also on with a top director, who delivered a blockbuster last year, to be at the helm of the affair.”

The news spread like a wildfire on Twitter and Akshay Kumar fans were angered to hear him being replaced in the sequel. One of his fans wrote, “You can see the difference between the legend and a newcomer. No official announcement is done by anyone just one rumor starts trending that 90% of people want #Akshaykumar sir in #RowdyRathore2. Because they also know #SidhartMalhotra will not able to act as #Akshay sir can act.” Another fan wrote, “I am sure that @AkshayKumar will not let #RowdyRathore2 go off his hands...Rowdy Rathore's Rowdy is only one and that is Khiladi.” Another tweet read, “#SidharthMalhotra considered to play a cop in #RowdyRathore2 ... No hate against him he can play another cop in the movie but we want only Action king #AkshayKumar as Vikram Rathore... Requesting producers to consider original cast just learn from south industry man please.” Another fan wrote, “My question to the makers of #RowdyRathore2 is, even if you guys are replacing Akshay Kumar with Siddharth, will Siddharth ever be able to match Akshay Kumar's comic timing and dialogue delivery note:- not hate for Sid He is good actor But this character is out of range.”

My question to the makers of #RowdyRathore2 is, even if you guys are replacing Akshay Kumar with Siddharth, will Siddharth ever be able to match Akshay Kumar's comic timing and dialogue delivery

NOTE :- not hate for Sid He is good actor

But this character is out of range pic.twitter.com/f4UBqbx7wA —(@akki_madho) April 11, 2023

#SidharthMalhotra considered to playing cop in #RowdyRathore2 ... No hate against him he can play another cop in movie but we want only Action king #AkshayKumar as vikram rathore... Requesting producers to consider original cast just learn from south industry man please. pic.twitter.com/wFgCfTjtQQ — axay patel (@akki_dhoni) April 11, 2023

While Akshay Kumar fans were quite unhappy with the news, a section of users also shared memes about him being replaced by Siddharth Malhotra in the sequel. A user shared a meme and captioned it, “Akshay Kumar to Khilodians after kick out from #RowdyRathore2 .” Calling it a ‘right decision’, another user wrote, “So makers of #RowdyRathore2 Kicked Out #AkshayKumar & I think this is a good decision too. they know that after paying him CRS of,₹s film will get 2₹s opening so better to take a young Indian actor. Happy for #SidharthMalhotra.” An excited Sid fan wrote, “Can't wait to see Sid in larger-than-life roles..he will look great in mass-action Avatar.” Another tweet read, “#SidharthMalhotra has to play the lead role in #RowdyRathore2 ...What a downfall for #AkshayKumar Producers refuse to cast him from his own films and the reason is he himself. Makers take the right decision by casting #SidharthMalhotra At least he doesn't give an opening of 2Cr.”

Can't wait to see Sid in larger than life roles..he will look great in mass action Avatar#SidharthMalhotra #RowdyRathore2 https://t.co/m2FIB6yp1U — Pasoori (@Pakulopasoori) April 11, 2023

Akshay Kumar to khilodians after kickout from #RowdyRathore2 pic.twitter.com/3pduDUnNvI — Greek God ki Jay (@JaydipR32946731) April 11, 2023

Helmed by Prabhu Deva, Rowdy Rathore was a remake of the 2006 Telugu film Vikramarkudu. The film starred Akshay Kumar in a dual role (IPS Vikram Singh Rathore and Shiva) and Sonakshi Sinha as Shiva's love interest (Paro). The film was produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Ronnie Screwala and was released in 2012. The film went on to be a blockbuster and earned Rs 198 crores worldwide.

Read Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani return from Dubai after celebrating New Year, fans call them 'best jodi of Bollywood'