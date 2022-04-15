Newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pose for family photo with Kapoors, Bhatts, Riddhima misses Rishi Kapoor
In a new family photo, we can see the union of Bhatts and Kapoor with the newlywedded duo Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt with family
Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a new family photo where the newly-wedded duo, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were posing in smiles with Kapoors and Bhatts.
Here's the image
Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai