Newlyweds Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor pose for family photo with Kapoors, Bhatts, Riddhima misses Rishi Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt with family

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a new family photo where the newly-wedded duo, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were posing in smiles with Kapoors and Bhatts.

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in Mumbai