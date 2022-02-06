Newlywed Karishma Tanna dances to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' on her reception

The newest dulhaniya of telly town, Karishma Tanna celebrated her wedding reception with a lavish party.

The newly wedded couple, Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera tied the knot in a private and lavish ceremony on Saturday. After the wedding, the couple gave their first public appearance before the media at their reception. Well, the reception was also as grand as the wedding and among many people, Karishma's friends, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hasnandani, Ridhima Pandit, Terence Lewis, and Harleen Sethi have graced the eve.

Image source: Anita Hasnandani Instagram

Harleen took her love for the couple to Instagram and shared multiple moments in her stories. Through her social media updates, we get an inside glimpse of the reception. Dulhan Karishma couldn't control her happiness and she rocked the dance floor by grooving on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's popular song 'Oo Antava.'

Check out stills from her dance

Image source: Harleen Sethi Instagram

Tanna was shining bright in her glittery golden dress, and on the dance floor, she was accompanied by her friends. Well, Karishma's friend, Choreographer Terence Lewis has also grooved to the same number during her Mehandi and garnered praises from many.

Amidst the reception, Karishma-Varun stepped out and posed for the media. As soon as their video surfaced online, several netizens shared their happiness. "Congratulations..she looks so beautiful," said a user. "Beautiful," exclaimed another user. "Beautiful bride happy for her," added another Karishma's fan. However, few of the user even mocked them, "Ye log itti fake smile de kese dete h," asserted a user. " One of the users ridiculed Varun's tall personality and said, "Karishama se bhi laba hai unkha pati... ab sochara hu inkhe bache (laughing emoji).

Yesterday, Karishma shared pictures from her Mehandi ceremony that took place yesterday. She was looking enchanting in her yellow dress and was too busy making the moment blissful by dancing and spreading happiness with others. Special mention to her puddle Koko Tanna who looked joyful while attending the ceremony. Karishma is known for entertaining the audience with 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' 'Naagin 3,' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' and she has also acted in 'Grand Masti.'



Newlywedded Karishma Tanna dances to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' on her reception