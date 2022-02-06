Newlywed Karishma Tanna dances to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' on her reception

Headlines

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli slams century against Pakistan, becomes fastest batter to reach 13000 ODI runs

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: KL Rahul marks his comeback in style, slams brilliant ton against Pakistan in Super 4 match

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor trolled for his ‘tone deaf’ take on wearing fake sneaker, netizens say ‘bilkul apni behan vaale…’

Meet woman who holds key role in Rs 1,01,000 crore company, niece of billionaire with Rs 20,740 cr net worth

PM Modi expresses grief at Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur accident, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asia Cup 2023: Virat Kohli slams century against Pakistan, becomes fastest batter to reach 13000 ODI runs

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: KL Rahul marks his comeback in style, slams brilliant ton against Pakistan in Super 4 match

Jimmy Neesham eager to pursue World Cup redemption following heartbreaking 2019 experience

7 water rich foods for staying hydrated

Arthritis: 8 superfoods to reduce joint pain

Jaundice: Benefits of banana in jaundice

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Tires burnt down, stones pelted; TDP workers stage protest after Chandrababu Naidu's arrest

From Delhi declaration to AU inclusion: Key takeaways trom the roaring success of India's G20 Summit

Watch: Residents Of Morocco’s Marrakesh Recount Dreadful Moment Of Deadly Quake

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor trolled for his ‘tone deaf’ take on wearing fake sneaker, netizens say ‘bilkul apni behan vaale…’

Viral! Priyanka Chopra's reply after fan asks her 'which perfume do you wear' at Nick Jonas' concert wins the internet

Viral! Priyanka Chopra's reply after fan asks her 'which perfume do you wear' at Nick Jonas' concert wins the internet

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Newlywed Karishma Tanna dances to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' on her reception

The newest dulhaniya of telly town, Karishma Tanna celebrated her wedding reception with a lavish party.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 06, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The newly wedded couple, Karishma Tanna-Varun Bangera tied the knot in a private and lavish ceremony on Saturday. After the wedding, the couple gave their first public appearance before the media at their reception. Well, the reception was also as grand as the wedding and among many people, Karishma's friends, Ekta Kapoor, Anita Hasnandani, Ridhima Pandit, Terence Lewis, and Harleen Sethi have graced the eve. 

Image source: Anita Hasnandani Instagram

Harleen took her love for the couple to Instagram and shared multiple moments in her stories. Through her social media updates, we get an inside glimpse of the reception. Dulhan Karishma couldn't control her happiness and she rocked the dance floor by grooving on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's popular song 'Oo Antava.'

Check out stills from her dance

Image source: Harleen Sethi Instagram

Tanna was shining bright in her glittery golden dress, and on the dance floor, she was accompanied by her friends. Well, Karishma's friend, Choreographer Terence Lewis has also grooved to the same number during her Mehandi and garnered praises from many.  

Amidst the reception, Karishma-Varun stepped out and posed for the media. As soon as their video surfaced online, several netizens shared their happiness. "Congratulations..she looks so beautiful," said a user. "Beautiful," exclaimed another user. "Beautiful bride happy for her," added another Karishma's fan. However, few of the user even mocked them, "Ye log itti fake smile de kese dete h," asserted a user. " One of the users ridiculed Varun's tall personality and said, "Karishama se bhi laba hai unkha pati... ab sochara hu inkhe bache (laughing emoji). 

Yesterday, Karishma shared pictures from her Mehandi ceremony that took place yesterday. She was looking enchanting in her yellow dress and was too busy making the moment blissful by dancing and spreading happiness with others. Special mention to her puddle Koko Tanna who looked joyful while attending the ceremony. Karishma is known for entertaining the audience with 'Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' 'Naagin 3,' 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' and she has also acted in 'Grand Masti.'


Newlywedded Karishma Tanna dances to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' on her reception

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Butter garlic naan, paratha, and more named among 50 best breads in the world

Jimmy Neesham eager to pursue World Cup redemption following heartbreaking 2019 experience

PM Modi expresses grief at Tamil Nadu's Tirupathur accident, announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

Meet woman who holds key role in Rs 1,01,000 crore company, niece of billionaire with Rs 20,740 cr net worth

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup: KL Rahul marks his comeback in style, slams brilliant ton against Pakistan in Super 4 match

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Fukrey 3: New posters starring Richa, Pulkit, Pankaj, Varun and Manjot go viral; makers announce trailer release date

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

Viral photos of the day: Vijay Varma, Babil Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat look stylish in their outfits

Kangana Ranaut attends sister-in-law Ritu Ranaut's baby shower, dances with family

In pics: Shehnaaz Gill raises the temperature in sexy backless bodycon dress at Thank You For Coming trailer launch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE