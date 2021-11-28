‘New York toh chale gaye..': Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts to International Emmys loss

He wrote. “Phoolein mein phool, phool hai gulaab, New York toh chale gaye, bann na paye nawab. Koshish jaari rahegi, adaab.”

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was nominated for an International Emmy Award, wrote a poem in which he poured his heart out. The actor, who was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Actor, did not win. The poem, which he uploaded on Instagram recently, appears to be his reaction to the loss. Last week, the award ceremony took place.

He wrote. “Phoolein mein phool, phool hai gulaab, New York toh chale gaye, bann na paye nawab. Koshish jaari rahegi, adaab.”

A part from which translates to: “Went to New York but couldn’t be the nawab. Will keep trying.” In an another post, he added: “The sun rises in the east and sets in the west... Do whatever you want to, but be the best.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance in the Netflix film ‘Serious Men’.

For his role in the drama series Des, he was defeated by David Tennant.

Nawazuddin discussed his thoughts on content released on OTT platforms and the conflict between digital producers and big screen cinemas with Hindustan Times earlier this month. He said, “There already was a lot of audience on OTT for some years now. Even when the cinemas were functioning properly, people were moving to watching OTT content. The fact of the matter is that achhi cheez jaha ayegi, log usko dekhenge (people will navigate towards a medium which has good content).”

The show ‘Sacred Games’, starring Nawazuddin, was nominated for an International Emmy for Best Drama Series in 2019. Another crime show, ‘McMafia’, won the award, and Nawazuddin played a minor role in it.