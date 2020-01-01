New Year, New Controversy: Sona Mohapatra slammed for monokini pics, also enters into Twitter brawl with Sapna Bhavnani

Like most others, singer Sona Mohapatra welcomed New Year with open arms. She donned a black monokini and instantly received backlash for the same. Her raising voice over #MeToo was pointed out.

Sharing photos of her in a monokini, Sona Mohapatra wrote, "I shared some last evening & ppl wrote in saying “wearing slut clothes & then saying #MeToo?!“ Some felt let down, “thought you were a serious person?!”. Many sent (heart emoticon) & (fire emoji). I refuse to fit into any box, just like I refuse to suck in my well-earned belly. 2020 here I Come!"

Sapna Bhavnani shared a general opinion and wrote, "Also tired of women posing in skimpy clothes and thinking its #feminism .. that shit is tired ... would love to see some new perspectives #2020 ..." Assuming that it was hinted towards her, Sona replied, "Maybe so in the place you come from & had the privilege to grow up in Sapna. It is not so ‘liberal’ in most parts of our country & the world in fact. So let people do their thing. You do yours. Running down others, women & their acts of defiance, saying ‘shit’ doesn’t befit you."

Sapna counter-replied stating, "Oh geez.... take a break .. not everything is about you! and stop the privilege crab game..you sound like a troll! I grew up in orthodox times and broke norms .. I believe that is called revolution :)" and "you have to be the biggest hypocrite yet .. tweeting about people saying a bikini doesn't suit you to now womansplaining me that "shit" doesn't suit me .. please make another film on yourself since you are so great.. leave us thrash women to our shit!"

The argument ended when Sona tweeted, "you are making false equivalence’s through & through Ms. Sapna, also name-calling & getting personal dragging my film into it. I wish you more sense & less bitterness in 2020."