New Year 2020 Photos: Salman Khan invites ex-fiance Sangeeta Bijlani to his farmhouse

Various Bollywood celebrities took to exotic locations in order to ring in New Year 2020. Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan snuck out to his farmhouse in Panvel, Maharashtra. Not just that, Salman even invited his ex-fiance Sangeeta Bijlani to his farmhouse.

After the New Year Eve, Salman Khan was captured sipping coffee early in the morning. On the other hand, Sangeeta was also spotted. She took a walk along with actress Daisy Shah and Sajid Nadiadwala's wife Wardha Nadiadwala.

Not only that, but Sohail Khan's son Nirvaan Khan was also seen chilling with his buddies in an open jeep. Sangeeta, Wardha and Daisy also received security as they took a walk along the roads of Panvel.

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday on December 27 with fans, media and all of his industry friends, including Sangeeta, Daisy, Sonakshi Sinha, Katrina Kaif and newcomers he introduced, Pranutan and Zaheer Iqbal among others. The actor received a pleasant surprise as sister Arpita Khan Sharma gave birth to a baby girl Ayat Sharma on the same day.