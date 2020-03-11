New trend alert! Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh sport cap with their name printed on it

Bollywood celebrities are known to make trends when it comes to movies and also fashion. We see them experimenting with their roles and give memorable performances too. And talking about fashion, we have been witnessing latest trends by female celebs of plunging necklines, thigh-high slits, denim-on-denim and more. When it comes to male celebrities, two of the leading actors have started a new trend which is likely to be followed by their innumerable fans.

Yes, we are talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. On Tuesday, both the talented actors were clicked by the paparazzi while going out and about in the city. RK was seen in his car while heading towards Arti Shetty's Holi bash. He was seen wearing a white shirt and a cap which had 'RK 8' printed on it.

Whereas Ranveer was clicked while making his way out of the gym in a sporty outfit. The actor wore a monochrome tracksuit with green sneakers. He teamed it up with a black baseball cap and biker sunglasses. Interesting, his cap also had 'Ranveer' printed on it.

Check out the photos below:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir will next be seen in Karan Malhotra's upcoming directorial titled Shamshera producer by Yash Raj Films. In the film, based on dacoits, RK will be seen alongside Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. The film is likely to release in July this year.

On the other hand, Ranveer's upcoming film is '83 directed by Kabir Khan. The film is releasing on April 10, 2020.