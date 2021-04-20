New parents Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma cuddle up in latest photo sans little Vamika

Virat Kohli, on Tuesday, sent the fan clubs into a tizzy as he shared a heartwarming photo with Anushka Sharma on his Instagram. In the photo, the power couple could be seen smiling ear-to-ear while posing for the camera.

While Virat wore a casual white t-shirt and had his arm around his wife, Anushka wore a black outfit and smiled, looking at the lens. Virat captioned the photo with a simple heart emoji.

For the uninformed, Anushka and Virat reached Mumbai yesterday and were spotted at the airport with their daughter Vamika Kohli where the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper is playing the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In a recent interview with Danish Sait, the Indian team captain had also spoken upon various topics including being a daddy to little Vamika.

Virat had said, "Things change quite drastically. I mean, everything that you have been used to, routines, etc everything changes. You literally have to, totally be aligned and aware of taking care of another life that is totally dependent on the mother primarily but also dependent on the father. Both parents taking care of the child together is a different environment altogether and something that both (Anushka Sharma) of us have enjoyed thoroughly."

"It's been life-changing. It's been a connection that has been different from anything else that we both have experienced before just to see your child smile at you is something you can't put in words. I can't express how it feels from within. It's just been such a blessed and amazing period," Virat added.

For the unversed, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl, Vamika, on January 11, 2021.