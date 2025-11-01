FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

BOLLYWOOD

New parents Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha find new 'helpful friend' in baby duites at 12.32 am, it is...

As Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are striving through the new phase of their relationship, trying to adjust to the baby duties, the duo introduced their fans to their new friend, who's helping them out to adapt new challenges.

IANS

Updated : Nov 01, 2025, 06:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

New parents Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha find new 'helpful friend' in baby duites at 12.32 am, it is...
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha
Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are making the most of the latest phase of their lives as new parents. However, balancing baby and work duties together can be tiring at times, and to deal with the fatigue, Parineeti and Raghav have found a new friend - a hot cup of Joe.

Raghav took to the Stories section of his Instagram handle and dropped a photo of a cup of coffee with the clock showing "12:32". Along with the photo, he wrote, "Baby duties + work duties = fueled by coffee". Resharing Raghav's post on her social media, the 'Chamkila' actress penned, "Raghav spitting out FACTS", accompanied by a laughing with tears emoji.

In the meantime, as Parineeti celebrated her first birthday as a mother on October 22, husband Raghav penned a heartfelt post for his better half. The politician took to his IG and dropped a string of cute photos with Parineeti.

Parineeti-2

Wishing her on her special day, Raghav shared, “Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy @parineetichopra. (sic)” The primary image in the post showed Raghav kissing Parineeti's baby bump. This was followed by a pic of him playfully placing his ear on her bump, as if trying to hear their little one.

We could also see the couple beaming with joy as they faced the camera together. Parineeti and Raghav embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child, a baby boy on October 19.

Announcing the arrival of their little munchkin on social media, they shared a joint post that read, “He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav (sic).” Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a private ceremony in Udaipur.

