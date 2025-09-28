New mom Kiara Advani flaunts diamond-studded ‘MAMA’ pendant, fans can’t stop gushing

Kiara Advani flaunted her “MAMA” necklace on Instagram, celebrating her new journey as a mother.

Kiara Advani is embracing motherhood with joy and love. On Saturday, the actress shared a glimpse of her diamond-studded necklace with “MAMA” engraved on it, captioning the picture with a folded hands emoji and a heart emoji.

Kiara and her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra, welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in July this year. Sharing the news in a joint statement, the couple wrote, “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a Baby Girl.”

The duo tied the knot in February 2023 in Rajasthan, after their love story began on the sets of Shershaah. Kiara also made headlines when she debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala 2025.

On the work front, Kiara was last seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr., while Sidharth recently starred opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari.