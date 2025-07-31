Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

New mom Ishita Dutta unwell for past month, drastically losses weight, her 2-year-old son is down with..., pens concerning note: 'It's been a really tough month'

Soon after revealing the name of her daughter, Ishita Dutta penned a concerning note about her ill health.

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2025, 11:36 AM IST

New-mommy Ishita Dutta revealed that she and her son Vaayu have not been keeping well for the past month. The 'Drishyam' actress took to her Instagram stories and dropped a picture of her and little Vaayu's hand with a cannula. Sharing her health update, Ishita wrote, "It's been a really tough month....At a time when I was supposed to be with my newborn, I was making hospital rounds instead. Thankfully, both Vaayu and I are much better now."

Ishita Dutta on her drastic weight loss due to ill health

She further revealed that her recent weight loss was not out of her own choice, but due to her ill health. "A lot of you have been asking me about my weight loss - it wasn't deliberate, just a result of being unwell," the actress wrote. 

Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth name their daughter- Veda 

On Saturday, Ishita and her actor husband, Vatsal Sheth, revealed the name of their daughter, Veda. The new parents treated the InstaUsers with a special video of the naming ceremony. The clip showed the two happily swinging their baby girl in a traditional cloth cradle with their close family and friends around. Revealing the name of their little bundle of joy, Vatsal and Ishita wrote on their Instagram handles, "Holi joli peepal paan… ben ehh paadyu VEDA naam." On June 10, Vatsal and Ishita announced the arrival of their second child - a daughter, with a sweet social media post. They shared a photo from the hospital on their IG. While Ishita was seen holding the baby in her arms, Vatsal and their son Vaayu sat next to the baby girl.

"From two to four hearts beating as one. Our family is now complete. Blessed with a baby girl," they wrote on the joint post. The couple announced their second pregnancy on social media back in February this year. Ishita took to her Instagram and posted a clip of herself standing in front of the mirror, while Vatsal caressed the baby bump. Work-wise, Ishita will next be seen in Drishyam 3, alongside Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran.

