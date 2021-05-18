New mom Anushka Sharma shares vital information for expectant mothers amid COVID-19, Cyclone Tauktae

Amid the second wave of COVID-19 and Cyclone Tauktae making landfall in Mumbai, on late Monday evening, Bollywood star and new mom Anushka Sharma, who welcomed baby girl Vamika with her cricketer husband Virat Kohli earlier this year, shared vital information for expectant mothers in need of medical aid.

Anushka took to her Instagram Stories and wrote, "@ncwindia has launched a 24x7 WhatsApp helpline number – 9354954224 for their #HappyToHelp initiative which is for expectant mothers in need of medical aid! The #NCW team will be available round-the-clock for providing medical assistance!"

Take a look at Anushka's post here:

Meanwhile, on May 14, Anushka shared that the Covid fundraiser she started with her husband, cricketer Virat, has surpassed its target, raising Rs 11,39,11,820.

Virat and Anushka started the fundraiser campaign on May 7. The couple collaborated with crowd-funding platform Ketto for the campaign #InThisTogether and donated Rs 2 crore towards the initiative. They had aimed to raise Rs 7 crore for Covid relief in India

On Friday, Anushka shared a note on Instagram that reads: "Thanks to all we have surpassed our target! Funds raised for Covid Relief. Rs 11,39,11,820. #inthistogether."

"Truly amazed and humbled by the spirit of solidarity that you all have shown. We are proud to announce that we have raised more than our initial target and it will go a long way to save lives," she added.

"Thank you for your overwhelming support in helping the people of India. This wouldn`t be possible without you. Jai Hind. #InThisTogether #ActNow #OxygenForEveryone #TogetherWeCan #SocialForGood," Anushka further stated.

On a related note, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,49,65,463 on Monday, May 17, 2021, with 2,81,386 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 27 days, while the death toll climbed to 2,74,390 with 4,106 fatalities, according to Union health ministry data.

The number of active cases stands at 35,16,997, accounting for 14.09 per cent of the total infections. The national recovery rate has improved to 84.81 per cent, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,11,74,076, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.10 per cent, it stated.