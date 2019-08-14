New couple of B-Town! Bhumi Pednekar dating 'Mitron' actor Jackky Bhagnani?

As per reports, Bhumi Pednekar is rumoured to be dating Jackky Bhagnani.

Relationship rumours of Bollywood celebrities are daily scoops for the fans of the film industry. Every now and then there are reports making the rounds about actors dating their co-actors, someone from their films' team, family friends and more. However, among many, there are a few of them who address these rumours by admitting to the relationship or blatantly denying it. This doesn't stop the rumours to die down soon and some other new scoop comes up.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the new 'rumoured' couple of Bollywood is Bhumi Pednekar and F.A.L.T.U actor Jackky Bhagnani. The tabloid revealed that Bhumi had been travelling to her gym in Jackky's car which has been spotted multiple times. Of course, they have decided to keep their relationship as a secret and we have to wait to see if the cat gets out of the bag or not.

Earlier during an interaction, when Bhumi was asked about her dating life, she stated, "I am a modern-day girl and of course I have dated many guys. But in all honesty, I was a child, so immature and naive. Everything was so frivolous and I’m not a bitter person. I’m friends with all my exes, as they were all friends. I feel these are the experiences that turn into the person you are."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bhumi has a lot of films in her kitty which include Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Saand Ki Aankh, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, Bala, Pati, Patni Aur Woh and Takht.