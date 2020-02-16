'Never won, cried when Ananya did': Chunky Panday on daughter's Filmfare Award for best debut actress

Chunky Panday's daughter Ananya Panday won the best debut award - female at Filmfare Awards 2020. The actor got emotional and stated that he cried when Ananya bagged the award. Chunky also went on to talk about how he was nominated but never won an award.

In an interview with SpotboyE, Chunky Panday spoke about Ananya's win at Filmfare Awards 2020 and said, “In 34 years of my career, I have had 4 nominations for films like Tezaab, Aankhen, Housefull and Apna Sapna Money Money but I've never won a Filmfare award. So when Ananya was nominated I was overjoyed. And last night, when she won it, I literally started crying. I had tears in my eyes because I just couldn't believe it. Obviously she deserved it. It's the most coveted award in the country. The sad part is I couldn't attend the award ceremony because I had committed for an event in December and that time, the Filmfare dates were not finalised. So I could not bow out of my commitments. My wife was there and I was with her through the phone. I'm so proud of my daughter.”

“If I was 100% sure that Ananya is winning it, I wouldn't have been worried but I really was,” he added, further stating he was disappointed about not being part of her first win. “Even on her first day of shooting I wasn't there as I was shooting for a Marathi film at the time. I was not there on her big occasions and now on the first day of her award too, I couldn’t make it,” said Chunky.

Chunky had also taken to Instagram to share the proud moment. "Congratulations My Big Little Girl for winning the Black Lady. Best debut #SOTY2 and many many more to come. Thank you @dharmamovies @filmfare and You All for making this Possible," he wrote.

His wife Bhavna had also posted, "So proud of you my Baby Girl !!! Love you too much !!! Keep Shining !!! #grateful #blessed Thank you !!!"

Bhavna was with Ananya when she won the award. "I saw a little clip of Bhavna just hugging Ananya and giving her a solid kiss. She was also too excited. You know I have never won that award but my daughter, she had been practicing it since she was young. She used to go in front of the mirror and practice that she's won the Filmfare. And now, the award has finally come to my house,” said Chunky on wife Bhavna's reaction to Ananya's win.