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‘Never wanted to repeat actors’: Imtiaz Ali says Ranbir Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh changed his mindset

Imtiaz Ali shared that he earlier avoided working with the same actors again, but later changed his approach after realizing the “creative hangover” didn’t exist.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : May 27, 2026, 01:28 PM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

‘Never wanted to repeat actors’: Imtiaz Ali says Ranbir Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh changed his mindset
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Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, known for films like Jab We Met, Rockstar, Highway and Love Aaj Kal, has opened up about how his approach to casting has evolved over the years.

Speaking in an interview with Hindustan Times, Imtiaz shared that in the early phase of his career, he deliberately avoided working with the same actors again, believing that repeating collaborators might create a creative “hangover” from his previous films. He said he was initially convinced that moving on to new actors each time would help him keep his storytelling fresh.

However, the filmmaker revealed that this mindset changed while writing Tamasha. For the 2015 film, he reunited with Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, both of whom he had worked with earlier. Contrary to his earlier belief, Imtiaz said he did not experience any creative fatigue and found the process smooth and refreshing.

He also referred to his recent collaboration with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh, who previously starred in his film Amar Singh Chamkila. Imtiaz explained that his casting decisions now depend purely on the requirements of the script rather than a rule against repetition. According to him, if an actor naturally fits a character, he prefers to work with them again without hesitation.

He cited how Diljit’s role in his upcoming film Main Vaapas Aaunga is completely different from his earlier work in Amar Singh Chamkila, just as Ranbir Kapoor’s characters in Rockstar and Tamasha were entirely distinct from each other.

Main Vaapas Aaunga, a romantic drama set against the backdrop of the Partition era, also features Vedang Raina, Sharvari and Naseeruddin Shah. The film is scheduled for release on June 12.

Overall, Imtiaz said his experience has taught him that storytelling should always guide casting choices, and not rigid rules about working with new or familiar actors.

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